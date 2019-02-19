Today’s column is a continuation, of sorts, of the column that was in last week’s edition. I recently resigned my position as JV volleyball coach at Sebring High School, thus ending a 32-year coaching career here in Highlands County.
One of the most certain truths in the coaching world is that a team, and by direct correlation the head coach, is only as successful as those who are helping with the team. I have been fortunate in this, as well. Each of these wonderful men and women have unselfishly given of their time and resources and have enriched my life beyond measure.
There are so many moments and highlights of which I’ve either been the head coach or an assistant. There have been undefeated seasons capped off by district championships as well as teams that won only one game. I’ve lost games by 90 points and won games by 90 points (neither of those are misprints, by the way). I’ve had teams that achieved way more than they should have and had teams that achieved less, players too.
One of the first few teams I had was a boy’s JV team that learned humility the hard way. We started the season 7-0 and they showed up to practice one day all full of themselves. Well, 25 line drills later, we ran our record to 12-0 and finished the season 18-3.
There was another team that lost a game because they weren’t working hard. When we pulled up at school I told them to bring their running shoes to practice the next day because we were going to be running all practice long. Well, I took them out of the gym and led them on this run myself. Lo and behold, about 10 minutes into what I thought was a difficult run, I look back and my team was laughing and carrying on like it was a walk in the park. (By the way, that team included my youngest daughter who was in on the shenanigans to be certain.) I was so mad ... for about 60 seconds. I then joined them and it has become a wonderful memory we all share.
We’ve had nicknames for each other. A young lady who did exactly what she was told not to do after a timeout but made the three-point shot, beat teams we weren’t supposed to and ruined their undefeated season. We’ve run and run and run through rain, heat, cold, inside and outside, and up and down stairs. There have been players go off to college to play sports; many who have accomplished all kinds of wonderful goals, and many who now have beautiful families of their own. I could go on and on.
Far and away the most rewarding and significant thing in my years of coaching, as you can tell I hope, is my relationships with my former players. It’s incredible to see an athlete catch a glimpse of what they can accomplish, then set about to work hard and achieve success.
Very few things in life make an old coach feel better than when a former athlete goes out of his or her way to say hello, wish you a happy birthday, inconvenience themselves to come by and see you, ask you to take part in their wedding, or see them work hard to accomplish their goals. It is all indeed very humbling. Without question, among coaches, I am most blessed.
Mike Lee is a teacher and life coach. More information at www.simpleelifecoach.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.