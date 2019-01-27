I want to give a shout out to the Amvets Club of Sebring, Florida. Every year I can depend on them to be a tremendous help to my Christmas Kid Ministry. The commander and the members are great.
This year with their help we provided gifts for 400-plus kids. I could not do it without the help of the Amvets Club. The ministry has been ongoing for six years and for the past three years the club has been very involved with providing gifts.
So thank you commander and members.
Elaine Powell
Sebring
