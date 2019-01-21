I have a couple of devotional books that I try to read daily. When I can’t read it on the schedule I’ve tried to establish, I read it as close to that time as I can ... kind of like a lot of medicines.
One I read last week ended with the encouragement to look at the people I would encounter that day and try to imagine the challenges they may be facing and offer a smile. The point was, we never know the challenges that others face, even if they may choose to share them with us. We also never know if the smile they see on our face is the only one they may see that day.
I don’t know about you, but I always feel better when I’m smiling anyway. I try to remember that it takes fewer muscles to smile than it does to frown. Besides, while my grandmother was a beautiful woman, she seemed to have a permanent frown on her face. Her smiles were beautiful, but they were very rare. Maybe that’s what made them beautiful.
Today is another special day to emphasize spreading joy. Today is “National Hugging Day.” Now, a lot of my family and friends will tell you, I don’t need an excuse to give you a hug. I’m a hugger, what can I say.
Kevin Zaborney of Caro, Michigan is credited with starting National Hugging Day. While this is the first that I’ve heard of it, apparently the day has occurred annually on Jan. 21 since 1986. Not only is is observed here, but also many other countries. Its purpose: to encourage everyone to hug family and friends more often. Of course, our society is one in which you should ask before offering a hug if you are unsure of the other party’s response. Actually, that is a common courtesy that even Zaborney suggested back in the 1800’s.
According to Wikipedia, Zaborney chose Jan. 21 as it fell between the Christmas and New Year’s holidays and Valentine’s Day and birthdays, a time when he found people are generally in low spirits.
The global holiday is recognized in the United States of America, Canada, Germany, Sweden, Bulgaria, Guam, Australia, Georgia (the country), England, South Africa, and Russia.
Whatever Zaborney’s reason, and though I think it’s a shame we need a day to remind us of the importance of hugs, I am glad there is a day set aside to think about the warmth and compassion that come with hugging.
According to Pew Research Center, more than one-quarter of Americans age 65 and older live alone. In a University of Michigan survey, more than 70 percent of older Americans polled say they feel isolated and lonely. AARP estimates 1 in 5 people older than 50 are affected by isolation that can lead to higher rates of chronic disease, depression, dementia and death.
An email received from Visiting Angels, a national in-home care provider, provided more enlightening information about the value of hugs:
- Researchers with Carnegie Mellon University recently did a study that found hugs can lighten your mood, even on really bad days. Most of the study’s participants said their moods would improve after getting a hug following some sort of stressful interaction.
- A study put together by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Virginia shows getting a hug a day could keep the doctor away. Scientists looked at hugging and the probability of getting sick with a cold and they found participants who had been hugged did not suffer the same kind of symptoms as those who had not been hugged.
- Scientists with the University of Vienna found hugging a loved one can reduce high blood pressure, a major risk factor of potentially fatal heart disease.
To learn more about National Hugging Day, go to nationalhuggingday.com. The site will share some information on people two people who are “The Most Huggable People in 2019” as well as the most huggable celebrity. It will also share more insight into the value of sharing a hug.
So, do yourself a favor today. Find someone who needs a hug (remember to make sure it’s OK with them if you’re not sure). It won’t only benefit them, but it will do you some good as well.
Happy National Hugging Day!
Romona Washington is executive editor of the Highlands News-Sun and Highlands Sun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.