SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks hosted the 4th Annual Heartland Courageous Kid on Saturday at Firemen’s Field.
The 2019 Courageous Kid is 7-year-old Isaac Juliano. Members of the Sebring Blue Streak baseball team, Hardee Wildcats baseball, Lake Placid football and cheer and Avon Park Cheer lined up to form a walkway.
The 2018 DeSoto Watermelon Queen and the Miss and Jr. Miss Highlands County escorted the Heartland Courageous Kids as they entered the field.
Previous Courageous Kid recipients are Jade Jackson, Zac Taylor, Dean Palmo and David Hermoso who were honored during Saturday’s event.
Isaac Juliano made his way to the field and was all smiles as the crowd cheered him on. Isaac threw the first pitch perfectly. You can’t help but to smile when Isaac is around.
Isaac spent the first six years of his life on the floor of an orphanage in China. He was born with Cerebral Palsy and has visionary impairments. He was unable to walk. Isaac was diagnosed with congenital microphthlamia, which means his eyes did not develop properly, resulting in Isaac having no vision in his right eye.
“This is huge for us,” said Isaac’s father David Juliano. “It means so much to know that the community is behind us in our struggles as well as our triumphs and joys. I know it means a lot to Isaac as well. I don’t think he quite knows what to make of all of this. He is a great kid and has an incredible spirit. He soaks it all in and he is a bundle of joy. We absolutely love him and he fits perfectly into our family. He is challenging, of our six kids he is the most challenging. His older brother, Ben, also has Cerebral Palsy so we kind of knew what we were getting into. Knowing we have support from our community really helps. This event will definitely help us and we are so thankful.”
Alison Juliano, Isaac’s mother, met Isaac on a mission trip and knew she had to help him find a family. Little did she know she would become this wonderful boy’s mother. Alison brought each of her biological sons to China on separate mission trips where they both had the opportunity to meet Isaac. Alison returned from the mission trips and started a campaign to find Isaac a family. The Juliano family got together for Christmas dinner and Isaac came up in conversation and the family made the decision to adopt Isaac.
Isaac was brought to his new home and has since undergone surgery on his spinal cord to relieve the muscle tightness and is now able to walk with the assistance of crutches but the goal is for him to be able to walk independently. His teacher Ms. Sanders and the ESE program at Cracker Trail Elementary are teaching him to read braille as well as large print.
“Isaac was so excited,” said Sebring baseball Coach Jasone DeWitt. “I met him for the first time today. He was excited walking down and had a huge smile on his face. To be able to see these kids smile is what it’s all about. This is a great honor. This is an opportunity to give back to our community. It teaches the players that it is not just about baseball or themselves but about this area and giving back to their community. We want the players to know that it is important to give back to their community when they can. I know they are touched each year and hopefully they will continue this when they leave here.”
The Heartland Courageous Kid has partnered with Champions for Children. All the donations are made to Champions for Children who distributes the funds to the Courageous Kid. One hundred percent of the gate proceeds are donated, the Courageous Cupcake proceeds and any donations received go to the recipient.
Members of the community, teachers, classmates, friends and family all came out to support Isaac.
“This event has grown so much,” said Courageous Kid representative Crystal Sutton-Bullington. “The community outpouring of donations and generosity has grown exponentially over the last four years. I am so grateful for it. We came up with Heartland Courageous Kid to grow awareness in the local community. This year we have Champions for Children working with us as co-sponsors and they are a familiar face who handle the non-profit side for me. Champions for Children also select our Courageous Kid and they know what these kids need as far as medical cost, transportation cost and basically whatever these children need. This year the Lake Placid Cheerleaders hosted a car wash all on their own and raised money for this event. It is just awesome to see the outpouring of love. We are excited about today and we are looking forward to next year which will be our 5th anniversary.”
Isaac enjoyed watching Sebring’s JV baseball team battle the Hardee Wildcats. Sebring narrowly defeated the Wildcats 7-6. The Blue Streaks fell short against Winter Haven with a final of 6-4. Winter Haven also defeated Hardee 11-3.
“Four years ago Crystal asked us if we would be willing to host the event here and we said yes right away,” DeWitt said. “She spearheads everything and is in constant contact with everyone that is involved. We are just fortunate enough to be able to host it here at Firemen’s Field and be able to give back to these young men and women who have battled every single day. Our goal is to eventually get as many Heartland area schools to get involved. We want to be able to involve everyone and hopefully get the other baseball teams in the area here for a game. Even though the teams weren’t here this year they did help out in other ways.”
Isaac is unique, larger than life and lights up any room he walks into. He is loud, joyful and his joy is infectious. He still has a long journey ahead of him. Anyone interested in donating please contact Champions for Children at championsforchildren.org.
