The Highlands Cultural Alliance is pleased to exhibit “The Florida Stewards”, a photographic essay by Dustin Angell, Director of Education at the Archbold Biological Center in Venus, Florida, for the month of March.
An artist reception was held March 2nd in the gallery museum located in the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art and Cultural Center in Avon Park. Guests listened to guitar instrumentals by Kenny Summer and enjoyed refreshments while they browsed the gallery and Angell’s exhibit.
Living and working in the headwaters of the Florida Everglades, Angell tells his stories through environmental education and conservation photography.
As an artist, he documents the science and conservation challenges of the region and the people working toward solutions, using his photography skills.
“The Florida Stewards” is his ongoing project, which started five years ago. “Conservation photography is putting the photos to work for conservation. If you take a beautiful nature photo, it is a wildlife photo; if you take the same photo and use it as part of a campaign (for example) to save a sanctuary area, that story is putting the photo to work.”
Angell says that although conservation photography is a new movement with a new name, photography has played a role in the conservation of wild lands since the late 1800’s. Yellowstone and other National Parks were created by actively using photography.
“My exhibit is of people, portraits of professionals that are involved in conservation in the outdoors. These people are in their setting and are part of the story. I like to highlight what they do.”
One of his favorite photos is of Dr. John “Fitz” Fitzpatrick. “I wanted this photo to be big enough for people to make that connection with him. The scrub jay just happened to land directly on top of his cap. He is the Head of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and has been working with jays for many years with Archbold.”
Archbold also works with Bok Tower Gardens in Polk County. They grow some rare plant species for them, such as Florida Ziziphus.
“Bill” is another of Angell’s large photos. Bill is with the Ridge Rangers and works in the natural areas doing habitat restoration in Highlands and Polk Counties. It’s part of FFW (Florida Fish and Wildlife).
“They cut down the sand pines to open up the forest. Then the jays will start to return.”
Angell actually started with photographing insects. They discovered over 300 different species visited the saw palmetto flowers.
“We wondered what their role was in the ecosystem. We found out that none of them were specialists. They would stop for a while and then do something else. It was like a gas station; stop to get energized and then reconnect.”
You can visit Archbold Biological Station which is an independent non-profit. They are located in Venus Florida. Their website is www.archbold-station.org.
The HCA is going to hold a ‘cell phone photo contest’.
“More to come later this month,” said Fred Leavitt, HCA President. “ We want to challenge people to be very creative just using their cell phones.”
The HCA gallery is located at 310 West Main Street in Avon Park. The house are Wednesday – Friday 11am-3pm and Saturday 11am-2pm. For more information, please call the gallery at 863-453-4531.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.