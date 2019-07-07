The duo of Jay Walkup, age 14, and Jaxson Rapp, 11, were surprised to learn that they won the Junior B.A.S.S. State Tournament at Lake Tahoe and automatically qualified them for the National Tournament in Carroll County, Tenn.
The National Tournament is a week-long event. The field is narrowed with teams being eliminated each day. There will be 400 boats participating at the National level.
Rapp and Walkup are members of the Highlands County Anglers where they are coached by Buck Rapp. Their boat captain is Joel Walkup.
“I am extremely proud of these boys,” said Joel Walkup. “They have worked their butts off. They have fished two years together and each tournament they work better and better as a team. I don’t get to do much on the boat but watch them and it’s fun. The boys are not the same age but they are good friends and they have a blast on the boat. Each tournament we try to pre-fish each time and the time they spend together on the boat has helped them bond. We have been gathering sponsors to help us get to the tournament and back. We are going to go to Bass Pro Shop to get some equipment and they have everything we may need. We are doing our best to get organized for the National Tournament. This will be an unbelievable experience.”
Rapp was surprised when he learned that he and his partner won the State Tournament and were headed to the National Tournament.
“The State tournament was really hard,” said Jaxson Rapp. “There was rough weather the whole time we were there. We kept fishing through it and we couldn’t sit down. When that fish got on the line we got so excited because we knew one ounce could win that tournament. We won the tournament just 600 yards from the boat ramp. I really wasn’t trying to win the tournament, I just wanted the experience and to win was amazing. When we won I ran and knocked over Jay. This goes to show you can do anything. I am very excited to go the National Tournament and I hope my partner and I can pull it off again. This is my first time going to Nationals and I am so excited. It is going to be a cool experience. I have been fishing as much as I can to get ready. I started fishing when I was two with my grandparents. I have learned so much from my grandfather and my dad, it is just amazing. I have been raised on the water and where if you catch it you have to eat it. I am just excited and I hope to one day join Major League Fishing and get a full ride scholarship to the University of Florida for fishing.”
Walkup plans to fish the best he can and have fun during the National Tournament.
“The State Tournament was two days,” Jay Walkup said. “We caught 14 pounds on the first day and 10 pounds on the second day and that got us our ticket to Tennessee. When I heard we won I was in shock. This is all completely new to me and I am the state champion. We are practicing a lot and we are getting advice from other fishermen. We are going to research the lake and find out as much as we can about the area we will be fishing in. No words can explain how excited I am. My dad is the one that really got me into fishing. I would go with him on the boat and I would watch him pulling fish. I would play with the fish and touch them and I knew I wanted to be a fisherman one day. I was around three or four when I started. I love it because it is peaceful, I love the adrenaline you get when you pull a fish. My goal is to have as much fun as I can and I plan on fishing throughout high school and hopefully further than that. I will fish until I drop.”
Rapp and Walkup and are doing their best to practice for the national stage.
“We want these boys to go up to Tennessee and have fun,” said Highlands County Anglers President and Coach Buck Rapp. “They will be competing against teams from around the world and this is going to be an amazing experience. If they make the finals that is great but if not it is still great. This experience you can not put a price on it.”
The pair will start the National Tournament Aug. 5-10. Walkup and Rapp are looking for local sponsors to help them with this once in a lifetime event where they will represent Highlands County on the national stage. To help please contact Allison Rapp at allisonrapp84@gmail.com.
