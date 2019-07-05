LAKE PLACID — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is waiting the results of an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death of a Lake Placid man found Thursday just before noon in Highway Park.
Officials said dispatchers received a call from a woman who found the man behind a residence in the southeastern portion of Highway Park. They have identified the body as that of 45-year-old Melvin Olds Jr.
Officials said a pack of dogs was seen in the area shortly after the body was discovered. The investigation has revealed injuries indicative of an animal attack, believed to be from a pack of dogs.
Dr. Stephen Nelson, medical examiner for the 10th Judicial Circuit of Florida, responded to the scene and could find no injuries other than those inflicted by the animals. An autopsy will be performed today to determine an official cause of death. Officials said during the autoposy, a swap of the wounds will be done to determine if the attack was done by domesticated canines or coyotes.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials will join detectives from the Sheriff’s Office at the autopsy.
Officials warn residents to be wary of any pack of dogs in that area or, for that matter, any dog that appears to be aggressive.
Animal Services and FWC officials were on scene Thursday afternoon setting traps in the area.
If anyone in the area sees a pack of dogs or any dog that is aggressive, please call 863-402-7200.
