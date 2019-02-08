It was good to hear that law enforcement broke up a rooster fighting ring this week, but I’m perturbed that this kind of cruelty still exists. Animal fighting is the lowest form of entertainment, if you want to call it that.
Pitting animals of any kind against each other in order to gamble on the outcome is barbaric and just plain silly. There’s plenty of constructive hobbies available without resorting to this kind of savagery and I’m glad that the police were on top of it. I have no tolerance for cruelty to animals so whatever the penalty, fine by me.
I’ve been seeing complaints concerning certain TV programs and how they should be pulled because a part of the audience doesn’t appreciate them. Some of these programs appear on Netflix.
Netflix is a subscription service so you have to pay to view their programs, which I find mostly quite good. One viewer takes exception to the airing of a documentary concerning Ted Bundy whose name doesn’t need explanation. Floridians may be especially sensitive to his monstrous actions some decades ago as his last victims were in north Florida and he was executed here. No doubt one of the most vile characters in the annals of crime.
Nonetheless, the documentary is factual history and nothing about it is made up. I certainly agree that this kind of viewing is not for everyone but then they don’t have to tune in to it.
There are also many documentaries on Netflix concerning dark subjects as the Civil War, the World Wars, Vietnam, etc. These are all historical and and I think everyone should watch so as not forget how people treat each other and how ugly times can be.
Since we are about not erasing history, so should we not ban programming because some don’t like it. History is portrayed in different ways, either by a statue, perhaps a painting, books or a TV documentary. The facts remain and you can choose to view it or not. Censorship is far more dangerous and should not become part of our history.
Warren Pender
Sebring, FL
