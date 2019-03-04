SEBRING — Prosecutors said the reason they dropped two-thirds of the 72 animal cruelty charges against Jinece Elizabeth Loughry, 66, had little to do with charity.
It’s because the rest of the animals were still alive and well, relatively speaking.
Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin said Thursday the decision was made on intake, prior to filing the charges with District 10 Circuit Court.
It was based on the condition of the animals that had been rescued on Jan. 3 when Highlands County sheriff’s deputies got and served a warrant on Loughry’s home on 1367 Memorial Drive in Avon Park.
Authorities had received word that her house was crowded with animals. They also could detect a foul odor of feces and decay.
Inside, they found dozens of animals either loose or in cages, 48 in all. They also found 23 dead animals in various stages of decay in various locations, including under a bed, on a bed and between the mattresses of a bed.
Another animal died during the rescue, bringing the total number of dead animal charges to 24, Houchin said.
Those in cages appeared severely malnourished and were stacked on each other, with the animals on top defecating and urinating on those below them.
Cages had no food or water, but had several inches of feces.
“Once (deputies) got the 48 out, they were not in too bad of shape, once they got cleaned up,” Houchin said.
They weren’t dead, yet.
“If they hadn’t been rescued, they probably would have been,” Houchin said.
Loughry has pleaded not guilty to the remaining 24 counts of cruelty to animals. She has been released from the Highlands County Jail on a total of $24,000 bond.
Her next hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 28.
She had a similar case in May 2012 when she was “Dog Warden,” the animal control officer, for the township of Berwick, Pennsylvania.
While on job training, she hired a pet sitter to look after her animals. The sitter found 33 dogs and 14 cats living in filth, and called police, according to the local newspaper, Press Enterprise.
As a result of the investigation that followed, the Press Enterprise reported, Loughry resigned her town post with plans to become a state humane officer — an animal welfare official.
The Press Enterprise also reported she planned to move out of Berwick, which she did.
Cases involving allegations like this, especially repeat cases, have prompted local and federal officials to re-examine how animal cruelty and hoarding cases are handled.
Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman has stated he wants a local ordinance to require all foster shelters for rescue animals to register with the county for inspections.
Sheriff’s Office Animal Services already does quarterly checks at locally-licensed shelters and their multiple-animal foster homes, said Lt. Clay Kinslow, because of a case last year in Tampa of 10 dead animals.
Loughry was working with an out-of-county shelter, and was not on Kinslow’s list.
On Jan. 23, Congressmen Ted Deutch-D and Vern Buchanan-R, both of Florida, introduced a bill in the U.S. House of Representatives to raise animal cruelty charges to federal felonies.
In addition, H.R. 724 “Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act,” or PACT, would allow animal control officers to cross state lines to make arrests.
