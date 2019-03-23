So, readers of my column may recall that the Ware household is populated with two dogs and one insane bird. This is currently the limit of our domesticated animal friends, because we do enough for these three.
The insane bird lives in a bathroom. I fear we’ve driven it crazy due to not paying enough attention to it. The bird belonged to our son James, who left it in our care along with its mate when he left for college. The mate died a long time ago, and I admit we didn’t give the bird much grief counseling. It seems to be doing all right – at least as I type this it’s still breathing.
The dogs, Barney and Gerry, present their own challenges. Barney is a beagle who needs to lose weight and is quite opposed to the idea. He likes to eat, and I’ve even caught him munching on paper towels if they somehow get within his reach (I don’t know, maybe he wants more fiber in his diet?). Gerry is half corgi and half terrier, and very excitable. He barks at just about anything, including random air molecules that offend him.
Whenever I sit down in my office, Barney and Gerry take this to mean I must pet them. I compromise by petting them until my computer wakes up, then giving them final pats and putting my hands on the keyboard. I’m trying to convey that this means I’m done with them, but the message is slow to penetrate their brains. They are getting better about it and usually leave me alone while I’m typing, unless someone is at the door or it’s dinnertime.
As far as other critters that might lurk around here, I operate by the tried and true policy of I Don’t Want To Know. There might be all manner of wildlife in our attic or lurking behind our walls, but as long as they leave us alone and don’t show themselves, I’m fine with that.
However, this arrangement did not work out for a couple in Albany, Texas. According to a couple of articles I read, one on www.wfla.com, the husband crawled under his house to fix a cable TV problem when he saw “a few snakes.” He quickly got out and contacted Big Country Snake Removal.
When the workers got there, they found more than a few snakes. In fact, according to the article I read on www.usatoday.com, they recorded a video of them removing forty-five rattlesnakes from under this house. The largest one was 5 and ½ feet long, which is you stretched it out, is taller than I am.
I am grateful now that I don’t live in Texas, where snakes apparently seek shelter under homes in the winter. They come out as the weather warms, making them a hazard for homeowners.
No, thank you.
I have another amusing animal tale to share with you. According to an article I read on www.nydailynews.com, a cow in Noblesville, Indiana escaped its owners and led cops on a merry chase. It stopped traffic before seeking refuge at (I am not kidding) …a Chik-fil-A.
The fast-food chicken restaurant is known for its billboards with cows urging motorists to “eat more chicken.” One wonders if the cow thought it would gain sanctuary at the place.
No matter. The cops succeeded in herding the cow into its owner’s trailer. The cops had a good time with it, urging people to send in pictures of the incident and boasting that they’d “run with the bulls.”
As far as I know, no chickens were injured in the incident.
