Ann L. Campbell, 87, of Sebring, Florida passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at Grace Manor Assisted Living in Port Orange, Florida. She was born May 12, 1931 in Hudson, Massachusetts to Ruth and Oliver Hansen and married and raised her family in her hometown.
She is predeceased by both her husband, Herb Campbell, and longtime companion, Bill VanBuskirk, both of Hudson.
She was employed for many years by the Town of Hudson. She was an avid traveler and enjoyed camping, motorhoming, and cruising.
She is survived by her daughter, Kate Campbell and husband Ron Duplisea of Port Orange, Florida and her son, Kevin Campbell of Sebring, Florida; granddaughter, Karley Venezia and husband Michael Venezia; and great-grandson, Chase Venezia of Islamorada, Florida.
A private service will be held in Hudson, Massachusetts at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Halifax Health Hospice, c/o Vicki Viscomi Donations Dept., 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129.
