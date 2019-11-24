Anne D. Flanagan
Anne Dolnak Flanagan passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 in Sebring, Florida.
She was born in 1920 in Chicago, Illinois and came to Sebring in 1986 from Joliet, Illinois. She was a member of St. Catherine Church, Moose Lodge, Columbettes and the Highland Senior Centers.
Anne enjoyed playing golf, bowling, dancing, playing cards and bingo. Anne worked as an inspector for Austcnial Laboratory in Chicago, Illinois and Phillips Central in Joliet, Illinois. She enjoyed many hours working the Bingo snack bar.
She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and nephews, all of Chicago, Illinois. Anne was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather, two brothers and her twin sister, along with her husbands, Andrew Dolnak and John Flanagan.
There will be a Memorial Mass for Anne at 3 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2019 in the Chapel at St. Catherine Catholic Church, 820 Hickory St., Sebring, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
