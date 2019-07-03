The Highlands Little Theatre (HLT) Scholarship Committee is proud to present their annual “Patriotic Revue.” Shows are free and are offered every hour from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, for a total of five shows.
Attending this annual event has become a tradition for many families. Adults and children alike enjoy the opportunity to attend a free performance at HLT. They are also reminded of the history of our great country and to remember and honor those who have fought for, or have even given their lives for, our freedom.
HLT’s shows are very professionally done with talented directors, actors and vocalists. This year’s July 4th Patriotic Review is one you do not want to miss. Each year the revue features a different theme.
“This year’s program will tell the story of a teenager (Julia Laframboise) who questions what it means to honor the Fourth of July as she struggles with the emotions of missing her father (Marcus Conerly), who is on deployment in the United States Navy,” said Tom Staik, director.
Aslan Smith, Elaina Ford, Laframboise and Conerly will be showcased with solo performances. Trent Strickland, Brenda Hippchen, Liz Jones, Sunny Zengler, Art Harriman, Tyler Williams, Margie Pollard and Jack Driskell will perform as members of the chorus.
“The show will also include the Patriotic Revue’s traditional salute to veterans as the march of each branch is played,” Staik said.
At that time, members of the military and military family members are asked to stand and be honored when their march is played.
This is a fundraiser event for the HLT Scholarship Committee. HLT offers a variety of scholarships that support continuing education in the performing arts for both youth and adults.
Come early and have lunch while you enjoy the show or take home dinner for the entire family. All proceeds from the sale supplement the theater’s scholarship efforts.
Enjoy bratwurst, hot dogs, sides, soft drinks and ice cold beer. Make this a family event that everyone can enjoy!
HLT is located in downtown Sebring at 356 West Center Avenue. For more information, please call 863-382-2525. The HLT website is www.highlandslittletheatre.org.
