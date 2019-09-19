An article on the internet (which is always true) stated that next year's Social Security increase will be 1.6% down from this year's 2.8%. As disappointing as that is, the other news was that the Medicare deductible was going up from $135 to $144.
Well, you can't have everything.
However the good news is that Democrat Elizabeth Warren wants to give all those on Social Security another $200 a month. Now with free college tuition and free medical care along with the now $200 a month SS, Mrs. Hal can stop taking in washing and ironing to help out (every little bit helps) and we can enjoy the voodoo economics that all this is. I assume the money for all this will come from programs such as education, health facilities, the military, and all the earmarks those politicians have in their various states.
Oh, I almost forgot, we are going to tax the rich. There must be a certain wonderful feeling being able to spend other people's money without any concern about how and where this type of nonsense leads the country. There is no "free lunch," and what the government giveth, the government can take away.
Watching this year's political debates is just this side of a bar fight. Only the shadow knows which candidate will give us the most free stuff.
Hal Graves
Sebring
Social Security and Medicare are taxed, look at your pay stub. That money is not a handout it is paid for by the working class.
Since there is such an anti socialist mentality running loose out there, these whiners should step up to fight it by relinquishing their SOCIAL Security and Medical benefits, both socialist programs.
If you think this why are YOU paying the taxes for it? SS is an INSURANCE program, NOT socialist except to the uninformed loons running loose.
