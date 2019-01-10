A recent letter blames the Democrats for holding up the money for the wall. But the Democrats only took over Congress in January. Why didn't the Republicans hold a vote in December? The Republicans held power in both chambers.
But why we the people now will have to pay for this wall. Trump said Mexico will pay for the wall. Trump didn't keep his promise.
And many Americans are not getting paid for the work they are doing. Trump should let these Americans get their money and Trump should force Mexico to pay up now.
But Mexico won't, thus another broken promise.
Joseph Alviano
Sebring
