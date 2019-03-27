Wouldn’t it be fantastic if I woke up one morning and realized that the Trump presidency just won the 2020 presidential election for another four years. We could then face the next four years to make America great again and again and again.
Daniel Hudson
Sebring
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
No. It wouldn't. The dog whistle 'again' has become more pronounced as 'again' means to make America 'white' again and for the nation to go back in time when people could be kept as pets and worker bees and women had to know their place which wasn't in the voting booth. That's not what this country is about. Mr. Trump is a draft dodging slug bent on absolute power. America was great before and Trump has nothing to do with it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.