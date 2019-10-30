By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — The Diocese of Venice in Florida is now facing another civil action regarding allegations of sexual assault by Father Nicholas McLoughlin.
The lawsuit, filed on Friday by attorneys Adam D. Horowitz and Elana B. Goodman of Fort Lauderdale, states that the alleged attack on a Highlands County parishioner — identified in the lawsuit as “J.H.” to protect her privacy — happened when she visited McLoughlin two years ago at Our Lady of Grace Church in Avon Park.
The plaintiff has requested a jury trial.
After a Saturday mass in September 2017, she accompanied a friend who wished to ask a blessing from McLoughlin, often referred to as Father Nick, for upcoming vows for the Franciscan Religious Order.
As the two women approached, the lawsuit alleges, McLoughlin grabbed J.H.’s head with one hand and “forcefully kissed her on the lips,” holding her head “against his lips so she couldn’t immediately pull away.”
The lawsuit states that J.H. “did not invite, induce, ratify, implicitly consent, or comply” with the kiss and was “mortified and in shock” at his action, in front of another parishioner.
Since then, she has suffered “severe emotional distress,” the lawsuit alleges, describing the suffering as “physical, psychological and emotional injuries, mental anguish and the loss of enjoyment of life.”
The lawsuit contends that officials with the Diocese of Venice of Florida were negligent, alleging they “knew, or in the exercise of reasonable care, should have known” [McLoughlin] was “unfit, dangerous, and/or a threat to the health, safety and welfare of worshippers (sic) such as J.H.”
The lawsuit alleges that the Diocese did not perform due diligence, resulting in J.H. being assaulted.
Likewise, the lawsuit alleges that the Diocese of Venice of Florida is liable for what happened, given that McLoughlin is authorized to touch and embrace parishioners, displaying affection “consistent with providing care, spiritual guidance and leadership.”
McLoughlin extended this authorization beyond what is allowed, the lawsuit alleges, at an incident during working hours within the scope of his employment.
To date, the Diocese has not made statements on this or two other sets of allegations against McLoughlin.
Horowitz has already filed lawsuit regarding an incident from April 2018, where McLoughlin allegedly put his thumb on a 66-year-old female parishioner’s forehead during confession, but instead of making the sign of the cross, allegedly grabbed her right breast with his other hand.
She alleged he groped both breasts — leaving bruises — kissed her with his tongue and prevented her from leaving.
McLoughlin was on administrative leave from Our Lady of Grace Church since November 2018, when allegations surfaced of allegations that he molested a child at Corpus Christi Parish in Temple Terrace, Florida in the 1970’s.
At the time, McLoughlin was under the supervision of the Diocese of St. Petersburg.
McLoughlin retired in April 2019.
Also, McLoughlin was named as a co-defendant in a 1997 lawsuit involving his brother, Ed McLoughlin, then assistant pastor at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, where Nicholas McLoughlin was pastor at the time.
The Diocese of Venice of Florida agreed to pay $500,000 to settle that suit with a former Port Charlotte altar boy whom Ed McLoughlin allegedly molested.
