With so many missives published lately concerning religion, I have a varying view which says that not everything revolves around religion. There have been multiple letters published in our paper proclaiming dozens of Bible verses and indicating that the U.S. Constitution was based on “Judeo-Christian values” and is based on the Bible. Most certainly, it is not.
In fact, great pains were taken to ensure that religion and government remained apart and rightfully so. The colonies fought wars to escape the Church of England. While those who landed on these shores did seek to practice their own flavor of religion, there was never a mandate by the Founders that we succumb to any religious influence, Christian or otherwise. The Establishment Clause of the Constitution prohibits government from proclaiming a national religion. We are free to practice any faith or to be free of all religion and that is as it should be as too often, one’s faith becomes a weapon whereby to judge or admonish others.
If supernatural beliefs work for you, I’m fine with that, but to proclaim that we should all fall under such spells is arrogant. The god of Middle East doesn’t have to be the god for everyone.
This message won’t be popular with some and that’s OK as I’m not looking for popularity. I only wish to present a secular view that says we don’t have to be guided by spiritual beliefs and the nation’s founding documents do not dictate religious affiliation and are not based on same.
Harry Markley
Sebring
