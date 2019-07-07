Another trip and poor care
A few years ago I was driven to the local hospital emergency room because I fell and bumped my head. The doctor saw blood clots and had me helicoptered to Tampa General. All I remember is being unloaded in the dark and put on a gurney.
The next morning I awakened in intensive care. I expected a doctor to come in and tell me what they found. No one came in except an employee who asked if I knew why I was there. I expected him to tell me, but he just walked out.
Day two, no one came in except nurses. One nurse casually mentioned these clots usually dissolved, but I wanted to see a doctor. It was during the Christmas holidays, but I guess people are not supposed to get sick or have injuries during the holidays so doctors don’t work during this time.
After day three I started to complain and the staff knew I was ticked off. I demanded to be released. My husband cannot drive but I figured I’d worry about how to get back to Lake Placid later.
Day four, a woman came in who I expected was a doctor. When she saw I was on the phone, she made a motion with her hand and walked out. I could have easily hung up the phone. When she did return quite a while later, all I got was an apology.
Fortunately, my husband’s daughter who lives in New York City and knows nothing about Florida came for me and managed to get me back to Lake Placid in the dark. I’d rather take my chances with a blood clot than with another experience like that.
So, Elizabeth Cargile, it does happen to other people. You’re right.
Mary Ann Triesko Sotero
Lake Placid
What hospital are you talking about?
