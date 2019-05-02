Since I live on a single fixed income, and don't have an unlimited entertainment budget, antenna TV is important to me. I do have (very) basic cable. No online ever.
Season two of my favorite TV show had just came out on antenna, when came one Monday morning, it got replaced by paid programming. TV stations of today are mistaken if they think paid programming will keep the doors open while viewer entertainment is ignored. I did protest to the TV station but they simply don't care. Antenna TV has become an unwatchable cesspool of paid programming garbage, 50-year-old TV shows, and tired rerun movies. In many cases, TV channels are exact copies of each other.
I'm not an animation or CGI fan at all, but I liked the above mentioned European CGI TV show a lot. No longer on cable or antenna, it's online only now. The money-grubbing criminals (my opinion) who run the internet snatch up worldwide popular TV shows like this and say, "pay to watch."
When you download that "free" app, the app isn't the product ... you and your information are. You have allowed whoever is behind that app to gain access to your device's innards and stay there.
There's no such thing as complete PC or IP protection, period; read the ad FME print.
I just hope for a source of season 2-3 on DVD.
Jerry Nargelovic
Sebring
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.