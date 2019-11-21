AVON PARK — The Avon Park City Council recently approved the first reading of a 12-page noise ordinance, which Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said is similar to the county’s noise ordinance. She hopes this will help address noise complaints by city residents enabling law enforcement will be able to assist with code enforcement, particularly late at night and on weekends. Most noise complaints are non-emergency calls.
This noise ordinance, 14-2019, states that it is intended to provide procedures and a comprehensive program for enforcement of nuisance levels of sound that adversely affect the health, safety and welfare of citizens of the city, as well as the reasonable use and enjoyment of property by owners and occupants, while also observing and maintaining the First Amendment rights of those who may be creating noise as a matter of such rights. The intent is to adopt a noise regulation program “substantially similar” to the Highlands County noise code in order to provide consistency in enforcement between the city limits and enforcement in the county’s jurisdiction.
The ordinance states it would be a violation for radios, stereo systems, musical instruments, etc. to be plainly audible across a residential property line between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Also, it would be a violation to operate a sound reproducing device or musical instrument, etc. associated with a motor vehicle or vessel which is plainly audible 100 feet or more from the device.
The ordinance also addresses animals/dog barking, construction noise and air-blowing cleaners (leaf blowers).
Each violation will be a separate civil infraction and each day the violation continues will be considered a separate violation and civil infraction.
The second reading of the noise ordinance will be at the Dec. 9 City Council meeting at 6 p.m.
Excellent and let's hope it's enforced. No one should have to listen to the neighbor's yappy dog or their tacky sounding auto boom boxes. This should be enforced in all Highlands County.
