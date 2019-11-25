AVON PARK — Work is expected to begin soon after the first of the New Year on a more than $1.5 million taxiway project at the Avon Park Executive Airport.
The City Council approved the contract Nov. 13 with the low bidder on the project — Dickerson Florida, Inc., Ft. Pierce.
The total estimated cost of Dickerson Florida’s part of the project to realign and extend Taxiway F is $1,265,218.
Interim Finance Director Danielle Phillips said there were a total of three bids for the project. They will be pulling up the taxiway, reconstructing, re-configuring and putting down new asphalt.
The cost of the entire project is $1.7 million, including engineering, she said. Work will likely start around the first of the year and should be completed sometime in mid March.
Pilot Jim Renfro said the taxiway project will alleviate a safety issue at the airport.
There is vehicular traffic with people coming in the gate and then driving across a runway, he said. They are going to tear out that existing taxiway and construct a perimeter taxiway.
If you are going to the terminal building you will have to go all the way around the end of the runway, Renfro said, so you won’t be driving a vehicle or taxiing an aircraft across two runways that are intersecting.
It’s principally a safety thing, he said. It will create some inconvenience about taxi time, but the safety factor far exceeds that.
