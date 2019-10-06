By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — Absentee ballots that have been mailed to Avon Park residents show an apparent glitch concerning one of the proposed amendments to the City Charter, which will likely confuse voters.
After Thursday’s special City Council meeting, Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said she received about 20 calls from residents who have already received their absentee ballots in the mail and they are confused.
Number 8 and Number 9 on the ballots are the same and number 9 looks peculiar, she said.
Ballot 8 is titled “An Amendment to Add Procedures and Limitations for Employment Contracts,” and appears to have the proper description under the title.
But, Ballot 9, which is titled “An Amendment to Clarify Residency Requirements For Electors of the City,” does not have any wording related to residency requirements and repeats much or the wording from Ballot 8, “...to allow only Council approval of employment contracts and provide procedures and limitations for such contracts ... .”
Highlands Assistant Supervisor of Elections Karen Healy said City Councilwoman Brenda Gray called about the ballot.
Healy said she explained that her office is provided with the information that has been reviewed by the city attorney.
“We put down exactly verbatim what they gave us,” Healy said. “We actually had them in the proofing process and I said run this by your attorney, because we don’t read it for context.
“We are not in charge of their municipal charter and we don’t know their efforts. It had to pass the City Council before it was ever sent to us.”
The Avon Park city attorney will have to address it, Healy said.
In accordance with new Legislation, the ballots had to go out 40 days in advance of the election, she said. The overseas/military vote-by-mail ballots went out Sept. 21 and the domestic ballots were sent Sept. 26.
“It is a little late to be finding this information out if there really is a situation with it,” Healy said.
The ballot issue will be on the agenda of council’s next meeting, Oct. 14.
