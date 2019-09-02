SEBRING — The Avon Park Chamber of Commerce recognized outstanding businesses and more at its annual banquet Thursday evening with the Lifetime Achievement Award presented to Jahna Concrete and the Community Involvement Award going to South Florida State College.
The Business of the Year Award went to the Olympic Restaurant and the Little Italy restaurant garnered the Beautification Award at the event, which was held at the Hotel Jacaranda.
Avon Park Chamber of Commerce Executive George Karos said the chamber has existed and, through decades of changes and challenges throughout the history of Highlands County and the United States, has continually been “growing business since 1904.”
In presenting the awards, Karos shared that Jahna Concrete is family owned and has been in operation since 1925. It has functioned in Avon Park since the early 1950s. The business recently moved from downtown in to a brand-new facility at 103 County Road 17A W., in Avon Park.
Jahna Concrete Inc. has been a chamber member for over 50 years and serves Charlotte, Desoto, Glades, Hardee, Manatee, Okeechobee and Polk counties as premier manufactures of concrete building block and bricks products.
In presenting the Community Involvement Award, Karos said South Florida State College has made significant and meaningful contributions to the community through their time, talents and dedication to providing years of quality first-rate education for our regional communities.
SFSC offers nationally recognized athletic programs, cultural and performing arts programs, and through the University Center, the college partners with other four-year colleges and universities to offer selected bachelor and master degrees.
The Olympic Restaurant is a trusted, well known and respected family eatery serving Avon Park as well as Central Florida, Karos said in presenting the Business of the Year award. The Olympic is co-owned by APCC Board of Director Maria Tsakalos.
Little Italy, owned by APCC Board of Director Benny Fischetti, received the Beautification Award. Karos pointed out that Little Italy continually goes above and beyond keeping its property beautiful.
The APCC Beatification Award is judged on how an organization maintains their overall appearance, creativity and design of their grounds and business operations.
Karos said Little Italy has for several years displayed a sense of pride in the way the property is represented by working to create a litter-free well-groomed good example for our Main Street.
Jeff Roth was recognized as the chamber’s Director of the Year.
Karos said, “Jeff has been a tremendous help to me and the entire APCC Board from both an organizational management and leadership perspective. He has time and time again offered hands-on service and valuable financial advice to our organization.”
Nat Kovens was recognized as the chamber’s Volunteer of the Year. Karos said Kovens has been a tremendous help to the APCC this year.
“We essentially borrowed her from all the great work we observed her doing the Heartland Cultural Alliance and Peter Powell Museum of Art and Cultural Center – located on Main Street above the Avon Park Community Center,” he said.
Kovens is always willing to provided helpful service to people visiting the chamber and helped volunteer with several special events, Karos said.
