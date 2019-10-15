Special to Highlands News-Sun
A field of 63 golfers played in the annual Avon Park Champions Club golf tournament at Pinecrest Golf Club on Saturday in Avon Park. Funds raised by the club will benefit youth academic and athletic programs in the Avon Park schools.
Winners of the first flight were: Hoppy Rewis, Johnny Elder and Bud Wester who posted a low gross score of 56, Bill Jarrett, Russ Trombly, Greg Kramer and Brian Kramer place 2nd with a 58. Low Net went to the team of Dennis Murphy, Mike Murphy, Steve Russell and Jerry Keiser with a 45.1
Winners of the 2nd flight were: Mort Jackson, Bo Jackson, Tom Zwayer and Steve Young with a score of 60, second place went to: Jimbo Fann, Andy Davis, Wes Fann and Gary Pruitt with a 62. Low Net score went to: Charles Devlin, John Paul Heston, Doug Lemler and Jake Hoffman with a 42.4.
Closest to the Pin on #5 was Bud Wester and Closest to the Pin on #10 was Mike Lamp. Winning the closest shot to the line in the fairway was Lew Mundt. Club president Ronnie Jackson wanted to thank all the many hole sponsors and corporate team entries that made the tourney a success.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.