AVON PARK — The Avon Park City Council meets at 6 p.m. this evening with a full agenda that includes a City Noise Ordinance, revised job description for finance director and proposed job description for human resources director.
Councilman Stanley Spurlock included photos in the agenda of trash strewn outside a dumpster on North DeSoto Avenue to continue the discussion on the garbage issue in the area.
Spurlock said Tuesday the residents are throwing the trash beside the dumpster or sending a child with it who is not tall enough to throw it into the dumpster.
“I brought it out before and I am really going to bring it out Wednesday night — we need to put garbage receptacles at every house that is there and those people need to bring those garbage receptacles out to the side of the road so the truck can dump them,” he said. “That is just the way it is; that is the way we do garbage pickup in Avon Park. It is two times a week.
“I am going to bring that up again and I thought the pictures say a thousand words.”
The noise ordinance, 14-2019, states it is intended to provide procedures and a comprehensive program for enforcement of nuisance levels of sound that adversely affect the health, safety and welfare of citizens of the city, as well as the reasonable use and enjoyment of property by owners and occupants, while also observing and maintaining the First Amendment rights of those who may be creating noise as a matter of such rights.
The ordinance states the intent is to adopt a noise regulation program “substantially similar” to the Highlands County noise code in order to provide consistency in enforcement between the city limits and enforcement in the county’s jurisdiction.
Also, Spurlock is going to address the city’s request for bids for complete ground maintenance of the State Road 64/Main Street “Downtown Mall Area.”
The city is accepting bids until Dec. 2.
