AVON PARK — The City Manger Selection Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, in the City Council Chambers to receive copies of the applications so they can begin their review of the applicants.

Interim City Manager Kim Gay said Wednesday, “We will be handing out the applications at that time and will be going over the Sunshine Law and all that with them.”

Gay has contacted most of the members so far. Five said they can attend the meeting and two said they can’t make it. “So we will have probably another meeting next week hopefully to get the applications to the rest of them because we want them all to have them next week,” she said. “But, we do have a definite scheduled meeting on Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers.”

The are 34 applicants that have turned in applications, Gay said. The city received 76 resumes that came through Indeed (job posting site), she said, but it looked like some of those came automatically due to matching key words.

“The actual applicants that we have that are definitely interested and turned in the applications is 34,” she said.

The members of City Manager Selection Committee are: Roger Gurganus, Warren West, John Barben, Stanley Merantus, Tim Devlin, Gerald Snell, Allan Stalter, Tom Macklin, Bill Jarrett, Tonya Marshall ans Samantha Mootoosammy. The Selection Committee will provide input for the City Council, which will make the final decision on hiring a city manager.

Mayor Garrett Anderson had said he hopes to have a shortlist with five to eight names so the candidates can be invited to a special council meeting where they can answer questions before a selection is made.

