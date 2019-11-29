AVON PARK — The City Manger Selection Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, in the City Council Chambers to receive copies of the applications so they can begin their review of the applicants.
Interim City Manager Kim Gay said Wednesday, “We will be handing out the applications at that time and will be going over the Sunshine Law and all that with them.”
Gay has contacted most of the members so far. Five said they can attend the meeting and two said they can’t make it. “So we will have probably another meeting next week hopefully to get the applications to the rest of them because we want them all to have them next week,” she said. “But, we do have a definite scheduled meeting on Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers.”
The are 34 applicants that have turned in applications, Gay said. The city received 76 resumes that came through Indeed (job posting site), she said, but it looked like some of those came automatically due to matching key words.
“The actual applicants that we have that are definitely interested and turned in the applications is 34,” she said.
The members of City Manager Selection Committee are: Roger Gurganus, Warren West, John Barben, Stanley Merantus, Tim Devlin, Gerald Snell, Allan Stalter, Tom Macklin, Bill Jarrett, Tonya Marshall ans Samantha Mootoosammy. The Selection Committee will provide input for the City Council, which will make the final decision on hiring a city manager.
Mayor Garrett Anderson had said he hopes to have a shortlist with five to eight names so the candidates can be invited to a special council meeting where they can answer questions before a selection is made.
A complete waste of time. The city council is going to pick whomever they want. So, this process is just delaying the appointment of a new city manager. The word on the street is that three council members have already made up their minds. Guess who? It looks like Mark Schrader has the three votes necessary. (Spurlock, Sutherland, and Gray.) Why prolong the show. Let's jump right to the final scene and get this done with. The word on the street also has Garrett Anderson opposed to Schrader. I wonder why? Could it be that Anderson knows that Schrader won't play his patsy? Not only that, some folks (who?) certainly would not want a former US Marshall and chief sheriff's deputy in charge of city hall. After all, with someone like Schrader watching over the show, the mayor, and the tainted boys over at Public Works/Utilities, wouldn't be able to do as they please. Let's get going folks! On Dec. 9th, let the council jump the gun by approving a motion to appoint Mark Schrader.
lol always some conspiracy theorist in the crowd. Garrett Anderson is a great kid who cares for this city, and Schaefer has zero experience as a city manager so he shouldn’t even make a short list. Either way Anderson is ultimately his boss and can fire him at any point
