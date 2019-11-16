AVON PARK — The City Council approved the eight citizens who applied to be on the City Manager Selection Committee with the committee and City Council’s review of the applicants starting soon with Friday’s deadline for applications.
The selection committee members are: Roger Gurganus, Warren West, John Barben, Stanley Merantus, Tim Devlin, Gerald Snell, Allan Stalter and Tom Macklin.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said Thursday that plans call for the selection committee having two meetings in December. Each member will have a top pick and can offer any comments they have on their selection.
The committee and members can develop their own procedures as they see fit to do so, he said.
So the committee will be sifting through 31-plus applications and that will all be made public record, he said. In the meantime, the City Council members will be reviewing the applications.
“Hopefully we will come up with a final selection within the first couple of weeks in January,” Anderson said.
Highlands News-Sun asked if the City Council would interview the top candidates, which has been the procedure during other city manager searches, which may be difficult for out-of-state applicants?
“I am hoping to have a finalist list with five or eight on a short list and then we ask those five or eight to come in,” Anderson said. “Obviously if they are out of state maybe that is not going to be an option.
“The ones who are able, have them come in and we can do a similar selection process as we have done in the past where they actually come in and we interview them one at a time and ask them a certain amount of questions and then make our decision at that meeting.”
It should be done at special meeting of the City Council where selecting a city manager is the only agenda item, he said.
