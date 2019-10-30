By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — The city will have a vacation and sick leave buy back option in November for city employees and the City Council agreed to consider having LED replacement fixtures for all the city’s street lights.
Interim Finance Director Danielle Phillips said they planned to offer the employees the buy back of 80 hours of a combination of either vacation time and/or sick leave.
It would be done during the next payroll run with the employee paperwork form turned in by Nov. 4. It would be paid on the check on Nov. 8.
Interim City Manager Kim Gay said she discussed it with Phillips and they decided to do the buy back once this year instead of twice because it was so late and close to Christmas.
Phillips said that is why the city is buying back up to 80 hours instead of 40 hours. Two years ago employees were given the option of 40 hours in both October and November.
The City Council approved the buy back program by a 4-0 vote. Councilwoman Maria Sutherland was absent from the meeting.
The agenda item to approve all steps to go to Level 15 was tabled so Gay could research the issue with the city’s labor attorney.
The city has two employees whose pay step plans only go to level 7 and they are capped at that rate, according to the agenda. To be fair and consistent, all step plans should go to Level 15. The pay grades still differentiate the pay for the specific position.
Also, with the changing of the downtown street lights to brighter LED lights, the City Council agreed to have Duke Energy prepare the cost to convert all the other street lights in the city to LEDs.
City Councilman Jim Barnard said Duke Energy estimated there are 695 lights to be changed. The original estimate for Main Street was for 60, but the actual count showed there were only 49 lights.
“I believe what they do, they give you a high-end figure of how many they are going to need and how much it is going to cost,” he said.
It is an opportunity to improve the lighting in Avon Park, which he believes is much brighter and safer light fixtures, which makes the city look better and safer, Barnard said.
The estimate from Duke Energy shows the existing monthly rental at $7,499 and an estimated monthly rental, with the conversion to LEDs, of $8,177 for an increase of $678.
