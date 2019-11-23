AVON PARK — Selling the Brickell Building is the best option for the two-story Main Street structure as was clearly decided at the joint meeting Thursday of the City Council and CRA Advisory Board.
The building was purchased by the city in 2015 and then turned over to the Main Street Community Redevelopment Agency, which has been making payments to the city to cover the purchase cost.
There was discussion on relieving or forgiving the CRA of the burden of the payments so it would have more money for the downtown district.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said it was never the desire of the Main Street CRA to take possession of the building.
She asked the CRA Advisory Board if it wanted that money set aside for something else or have the loan go away and the city finish off with the burden of the payment.
CRA Advisory Board Chairman Gerald Snell said he would like to see the building go back to the city with the CRA Advisory Board continuing to have a say in what happens.
Councilman Jim Barnard said if the debt was taken away from the CRA there would be money to improve Main Street, which needs to be redeveloped 100%. He suggested the money could be used to decorate the facade of every building and make them similar or different.
If the city markets it for sale there will be many potential buyers with ideas for the building and then you could pick and choose which one you want to go with.
It was decided to address the CRA payments on the building after a new city manager.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said it would be best to market the building for sale.
CRA Advisory Board Vice Chair T. Allan Statler asked how long the building has been vacant? Sutherland said at least since 2004.
Statler said the council and CRA members probably want something to go into that building. “The whole point is to bring people downtown and bring up the tax base,” he said. “That is the only way the city is going to increase its income.”
The council and CRA Advisoy Board agreed to have the building appraised and then sell it. There has been no recent appraisal of the building. Interim City Manager Kin Gay said a previous appraisal has not been located in the numerous boxes of paperwork on the building.
