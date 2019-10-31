By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — While no new positions can be created, the City Council gave approval to fill positions as they are vacated to maintain city services.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, Interim City Manager Kim Gay informed the council she wanted to address an email that everyone received from someone nobody ever heard of before. The email from last week addressed the hiring of city employees and the City Council being prudent on how things were being handled.
The email was researched by a council member and a city employee and the name that was used evidently is not anybody real, Gay said.
She explained to council members that she did want to ask about filling existing positions that are vacated. Gay said, “One that is really crucial right now, we lost a meter reader last week and we only have one. We are already behind on billing because of the meter issues and the misreads, where hundreds have to be manually read.”
The utility department is becoming overwhelmed by this as it is shorthanded, she explained.
“We did run an ad for a meter and we had 259 applications already,” Gay said.
She asked the council if it would approve the hiring of a meter reader who could also help change out the meters.
Also, there are some positions in sanitation, Gay said. Another position that is necessary to maintain the city’s services.
“Can we replace existing positions?” she asked the council.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said he had no problem with it, noting that the city needs to stay operational. If the next city manager has an issue with any employees it can be addressed at that time.
Gay noted that Human Resources is sitting in on interviews, but is not doing any hiring. The department heads will be doing the hiring for their department.
City Attorney Gerald Buhr noted that the city currently has a hiring freeze.
The City Council voted 4-0 to allowing the hiring of employees to fill positions as they are vacated. Councilwoman Maria Sutherland was not present at the meeting.
The Oct. 23 email that Gay spoke of was from “Jack Rimbaud” who questioned the fairness in the city’s hiring practices and stated that the meter reader ad had a four-page position description.
