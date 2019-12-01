AVON PARK — The Avon Park Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Advisory Board will meet at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday in the Council Chambers, 123 E. Pine St.
The meeting’s man focus will be on the sole new business agenda item — Revise Main Street Event Grant Application and Southside District Event Grant Application to one combined application.
The three-page Main Street CRA event grant application is more extensive than the two-page Southside application.
The Main Street CRA event grant application states the maximum amount paid by the CRA for advertising will not exceed $1,000. The Southside application states the total amount of grant requested should not exceed 50% of eligible event costs.
CRA Advisory Board Chairman Gerald Snell said he wasn’t sure how the two applications would be blended. He said in the future the event grants will only pay for advertising.
The separate Main Street and Southside facade grants also have been combined recently into one application.
In September, the CRA Board increased the maximum residential facade grant from $1,500 to $2,000 in both the Main Street and Southside CRA districts.
The business maximum CRA facade grant is $5,000
The combining of the CRA applications follows the combining of the three CRA Advisory Boards — Airport, Southside and Main Street into one CRA Advisory Board.
Snell stressed that some people have been confused about what is happening with money from the three CRA districts.
“I tell them, we are one board and no money can be co-mingled,” he said. “Main Street can’t spend Southside’s and Southside can’t spend Main Street’s and Southside can’t spend the Airport’s,” CRA generated revenue.
“We are three different entities, but we function as one board.”
