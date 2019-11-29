AP Garden Club decorates City Hall

AVON PARK — The Avon Park Founders Garden Club is busy decorating City Hall for the Christmas season. The theme this year is “A Winter Wonderland.” Predominate colors used are silver and white with splashes of red and gold. There is an emphasis on recycling in making the decorations. The flowers on the wreaths are made from plastic newspaper bags in clear, opaque and white.
The red ones are made from plastic tablecloths. The globes hanging on the stair rails are also made from the plastic bags. As has been for many years, is the children mannequins on the second floor. The tree in the front foyer is done in silver and white with white lights. Outside railings are decorated with pine garland and bows. Large metal tree forms are hung with colored lights and a very large lighted wreath hangs over the front entry.
The public is invited to come into City Hall to view the decorations. For information about the club, phone 863-452-1927.
