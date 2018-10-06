AVON PARK — The Avon Park Red Devils did their coach, Chet Brojek, proud on Tuesday afternoon with the girls winning and the boys placing second as a team in the Chet Brojek Cross Country Invitational that saw 10 girls teams and nine boys teams compete.
“Great turn out,” said the Red Devils’ coach, Brojek. “I have been on vacation for two weeks on a boat in Europe and just came back yesterday, but Coach Pearson has been working them and they are doing well. The girls had five girls in the top 10.”
As he was speaking, Avon Park’s Dylan Branch reached the final stretch of the run down the Avon Park Chet Brojek track to be the overall winner for the boys with a blistering time of 16:17.
For the girls, Avon Park’s Emily Vargas finished first overall with a time of 19:01, over two minutes faster than teammate Amy Schlosser, who finished second at 21:22.
In all, Avon Park had five girls finish in the top 10 with Amanda Catania finishing sixth at 24:15. Miranda Bustos and Leawna Egan finished eighth and 10th respectively with times of 24:37 and 25:08.
With those results, the Avon Park girls finished first as a team with 27 points. Hardee finished second with 47.
The Lake Placid girls participated in the event as individuals as they were unable to field a complete team. The Green Dragon girls had two top 10 finishes as Franchesca Chillemi came in seventh at 24:21 and Fatima Martinez in ninth at 24:39.
“We did well today,” said Lake Placid Coach Sean Dolan. “They have been working hard and the girls gave it their all today.”
Branch’s first-place finish wasn’t quite enough to give the Red Devil boys the team win, as DeSoto edged them out in team points with the Bulldogs scoring 52 and Avon Park 69. Sebring placed third with 77 points.
Avon Park had one other top 10 finisher in Ivan Mandujano in sixth with a time of 19:14.
Sebring also had two top 10 finishers, the first being Emerson Petit Val in fifth place at 18:58 and Noah Roth in ninth, crossing the line at 19:23.
