AVON PARK — Ronnie Jones has rescinded his resignation and will remain as the City of Avon Park’s director of infrastructure.
In a Nov. 20 letter to Interim City Manager Kim Gay, Jones stated, “Please accept this letter of rescission in lieu of my resignation. After receiving many calls for support from council, staff and your office, I have decided to decline the generous offer I had received and instead stay to continue the work we’ve started.”
After submitting his letter of resignation on Nov. 14, Jones sent the following message on Monday to Interim City Manager Kim Gay, “I’ll reconsider and stay for ten percent raise and no more interference into daily operation by council members.”
Gay said Jones’ annual salary remains at $80,000. There are no other changes.
Jones started working for the city on March 11 in the director of infrastructure position.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said Wednesday he hadn’t spoken directly to Jones, but he planned to talk to him either Wednesday or Thursday.
“I am very glad that he decided to reconsider,” Anderson said. “I think he is a great asset to the city and he is doing a fine job.
“We have a lot of projects going on that really need his type of expertise and I am glad that he is here.”
Councilman Jim Barnard said he was extremely happy about Jones deciding to stay.
Barnard talked with Jones Tuesday.
“I asked him if he could stay,” Barnard said, but it couldn’t be under the terms he asked for such as the increase in pay.
Barnard said he told Jones, “I would do everything I can to protect him from being aggravated by certain people, but it may be difficult.
“I think he is the best man for the job and I trust his opinion 100%. I wish that everybody else would just listen to his opinion and go with it, because he is the one who has the job and knows what he is doing. I am extremely happy that he is coming back and I think that shows what quality of a man he is that he realized it is the best for the City of Avon Park.”
In the words of the late, great Joan Rivers: “Can we talk!” Look, I’m willing to put down a bet that this Jones character walks by New Year’s Day. I’m told he lives on the east coast and commutes each day to Avon Park. There’s no way he turned down a “generous offer” just so he could keep driving hours every day because he loves Avon Park. I guess we’ll have to wait for the “rest of the story” in tomorrow’s News-Sun edition.
Also, it appears as if Jim Barnard has gone rouge. Did he undertake this mission on his own to keep Jones or was it with the connivance of Anderson? Who’s keeping track of Sunshine Law compliance here? Where’s our City Attorney in this mess? It’s time for a complete airing out of what’s going on here. Lots of questions here. “Can we talk?”
Barnard and Anderson are enablers for the Jones drama tantrum episode. He is lying about the calls for support. The only support which came was from GED grad, unqualified for the job, Kim Gay, who now is city manager who wants direct the politicians focused on the big public works man instead of her own incompetence. Jones does not have the licenses, education and experience for that type of a post: he is woefully under qualified, but so is Gay. So keep the drama going with Jones, so she stays off the radar.
Jones is a faker, incompetent drama queen. He has one foot in, and one out. He recently provided calculations for the Walmart irrigation meter replacement savings assuming that Walmart was running that irrigation meter 24 hours through 365 days. That’s idiotic. He also over paid for metering wanting a 0.007 accuracy when the irrigation meter runs over 50 heads of water at levels exceeding 300. His assumptions and valve are an insult to the intelligence of the Council. Kim Gay wants him there, so the politicians can stay focused on his stupidity instead of hers. It is dumb and dumber, so let’s keep an eye on dumber.
Let me see if I understand this drama episode. Jones said he was walking because the council members were interfering with his day to day operations of his work. The council members told him he couldn’t put the Mall maintenance out for bid. I’m sure the “winner” of that bid was already pre-selected. So the council’s decision apparently ruffled Jones. Then Barnard and Anderson step in and promised to protect Jones from interference. That itself is interference! In other words, Jones is OK with interference so long as it gives him what he wants.
Council members Spurlock, Sutherland, and Gray it’s time to spring into action here! This city needs ethical management. Stop the cronyism, favoritism, and nepotism. That Mall bid was a farce. Somebody was going to make a killing on that bid. Who could that person be ???
Can we for once and all go to the county supervisor of elections and request an emergency vote to disband Avon Park city government once and for all? This is laughable at best now! The city government works for the taxpayers, Anderson and Bernard work for their interests only! Sutherland, Gray and Spurlock seem to care. Why don't we assemble a town hall and let the citizens vote? We fund this circus show and I'm not happy with the results! Politics as usual, and the taxpayer's suffer as usual!
