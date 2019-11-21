AVON PARK — Ronnie Jones has rescinded his resignation and will remain as the City of Avon Park’s director of infrastructure.

In a Nov. 20 letter to Interim City Manager Kim Gay, Jones stated, “Please accept this letter of rescission in lieu of my resignation. After receiving many calls for support from council, staff and your office, I have decided to decline the generous offer I had received and instead stay to continue the work we’ve started.”

After submitting his letter of resignation on Nov. 14, Jones sent the following message on Monday to Interim City Manager Kim Gay, “I’ll reconsider and stay for ten percent raise and no more interference into daily operation by council members.”

Gay said Jones’ annual salary remains at $80,000. There are no other changes.

Jones started working for the city on March 11 in the director of infrastructure position.

Mayor Garrett Anderson said Wednesday he hadn’t spoken directly to Jones, but he planned to talk to him either Wednesday or Thursday.

“I am very glad that he decided to reconsider,” Anderson said. “I think he is a great asset to the city and he is doing a fine job.

“We have a lot of projects going on that really need his type of expertise and I am glad that he is here.”

Councilman Jim Barnard said he was extremely happy about Jones deciding to stay.

Barnard talked with Jones Tuesday.

“I asked him if he could stay,” Barnard said, but it couldn’t be under the terms he asked for such as the increase in pay.

Barnard said he told Jones, “I would do everything I can to protect him from being aggravated by certain people, but it may be difficult.

“I think he is the best man for the job and I trust his opinion 100%. I wish that everybody else would just listen to his opinion and go with it, because he is the one who has the job and knows what he is doing. I am extremely happy that he is coming back and I think that shows what quality of a man he is that he realized it is the best for the City of Avon Park.”

