Ronnie Jones

JONES

AVON PARK — Avon Park Director of Infrastructure Ronnie Jones is resigning from his position with the city effective Friday.

After submitting his letter of resignation on Nov. 14, Jones texted the following message to Interim City Manager Kim Gay, “I’ll reconsider and stay for ten percent raise and no more interference into daily operation by council members.”

Jones stated in his resignation letter,” I regret to inform you that I am resigning from my position as the Director of Infrastructure. My last day will be Friday, Nov. 22.”

He asked if there was anything he could do to help make the transition easier.

“I do not intend to inconvenience you with this news, and hope you will accept my most sincere apologies,” Jones stated. “I have loved my job and looked forward each day to improving this city.”

At Monday’s special City Council meeting, Interim City Manager Kim Gay announced that Jones had resigned and offered to remain with stipulations.

Jones started working for the city on March 11 in the director of infrastructure position.

Mayor Garrett Anderson said he was sad to see Jones leave, saying he did a fantastic job.

“I would love to do whatever we could to keep him,” he said. “I don’t think that it is probably going to be a realistic request for the council to be un-involved more than it already has.”

Councilman Jim Barnard said he feels the same way; he would like to see him stay, but under the circumstances he doesn’t believe his request would be favorable to all council members.

Councilwoman Maria Sutherland agreed.

In the interim, Carl Cool of Cool and Cobb Engineering said he will be working with the city’s staff, not as a supervisor, but available if they have questions. He said he goes to the north utility extension site a couple of times a day anyway looking at the work that is being done.

Along with the director of infrastructure, the city now has openings for city manager, finance director and human resources director.

Former finance director Ricky Helms cited a majority of the council did not support any of his recommendations when he resigned Sept. 30 and former city manager David Flowers resigned, which became effective Sept. 30, when he faced a likely termination vote by the council.

Helms’ letter of resignation to Flowers dated Sept. 9 stated, “I have enjoyed working with the staff in this position.

“A majority of the City Council has not accepted any of the recommendations that I have made on budget, finance and accounting and I feel that it is in my best interest to resign.”

Former human resources director Brenda Dane submitted her resignation letter and resigned Nov. 1.

Soon after her resignation, Mayor Garrett Anderson said, “She wasn’t happy where she was and didn’t feel like she had the support, so she is going to keep looking until she finds it.”

0
3
0
0
0

Load comments