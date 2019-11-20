AVON PARK — Avon Park Director of Infrastructure Ronnie Jones is resigning from his position with the city effective Friday.
After submitting his letter of resignation on Nov. 14, Jones texted the following message to Interim City Manager Kim Gay, “I’ll reconsider and stay for ten percent raise and no more interference into daily operation by council members.”
Jones stated in his resignation letter,” I regret to inform you that I am resigning from my position as the Director of Infrastructure. My last day will be Friday, Nov. 22.”
He asked if there was anything he could do to help make the transition easier.
“I do not intend to inconvenience you with this news, and hope you will accept my most sincere apologies,” Jones stated. “I have loved my job and looked forward each day to improving this city.”
At Monday’s special City Council meeting, Interim City Manager Kim Gay announced that Jones had resigned and offered to remain with stipulations.
Jones started working for the city on March 11 in the director of infrastructure position.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said he was sad to see Jones leave, saying he did a fantastic job.
“I would love to do whatever we could to keep him,” he said. “I don’t think that it is probably going to be a realistic request for the council to be un-involved more than it already has.”
Councilman Jim Barnard said he feels the same way; he would like to see him stay, but under the circumstances he doesn’t believe his request would be favorable to all council members.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland agreed.
In the interim, Carl Cool of Cool and Cobb Engineering said he will be working with the city’s staff, not as a supervisor, but available if they have questions. He said he goes to the north utility extension site a couple of times a day anyway looking at the work that is being done.
Along with the director of infrastructure, the city now has openings for city manager, finance director and human resources director.
Former finance director Ricky Helms cited a majority of the council did not support any of his recommendations when he resigned Sept. 30 and former city manager David Flowers resigned, which became effective Sept. 30, when he faced a likely termination vote by the council.
Helms’ letter of resignation to Flowers dated Sept. 9 stated, “I have enjoyed working with the staff in this position.
“A majority of the City Council has not accepted any of the recommendations that I have made on budget, finance and accounting and I feel that it is in my best interest to resign.”
Former human resources director Brenda Dane submitted her resignation letter and resigned Nov. 1.
Soon after her resignation, Mayor Garrett Anderson said, “She wasn’t happy where she was and didn’t feel like she had the support, so she is going to keep looking until she finds it.”
There is an old saying about a bunch of rats leaving the sinking ship. Anderson’s and Barnard’s go to script for these predictable departures...”he or she was great” Their fakeness and useless flattery is unreal. This latest departure was a slug, his crude incompetence brewed when he spoke at meetings. He lacked the skills, licenses, and understanding for a job of this caliber. This slug applied twice for the same ad and he was not interviewed or hired, but Flowers seen a son in him, and so the slug eventually got hired. The remaining slugs at public works should be scrutinized for their corrupt and unethical purchases, and the nastiness when dealing with employees.
I'm picking my jaw up from the floor now after reading this article. The man says: “I’ll reconsider and stay for ten percent raise and no more interference into daily operation by council members.” We elected a city council to guide the affairs of our city. This character is telling our elected representative to give him yet more ca$h. And, he wants to run the biggest city department without any council members asking questions. I think its time to cut to the chase. Disband the city manager selection committee and immedately bring in Mark Schaeder with a mandate to clean up city government. This is one of the more outrageous examples of what nonsense has been going on since January, Come on council members! Let's get this show started. Clean up the place!
Everybody is getting out while the getting is good. Schrader must be the top pick....I wonder what information Anderson was sniffing for when Schrader stopped by his office for a chat a few weeks ago? I cant wait till all the dirty secrets come to fruition in the coming months. Also, Anderson and his immediate family have become millionaires according to their census bureau reportings in the past 5 years. I wonder if it has anything to do with their tax shelters??? Only time will tell.
