AVON PARK — The City of Avon Park will have a special joint meeting of the CRA and CRA Advisory Board at 6 p.m. today in the Council Chambers.
The sole topic on the agenda of the Special Business is the city-owned Brickell Building.
The agenda includes a copy of the resolution from 2015 approving the city manager's recommendation and request to loan funds from the general fund to the Main Street CRA fund for the purchase of the Brickell Building in the 2014-15 fiscal year.
The resolution stated it approves a general fund loan of $266,494 to the Main Street CRA fund to purchase the Brickell Building and calls for preparing the documentation and account for a fiscal year 2015-16 fiscal year loan of $600,000 from the general fund to the Main Street CRA fund for additional improvements to the Brickell Building and Main Street redevelopment.
The City Council has discussed selling the building, but wanted to know how much the city has spent on the building.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said Wednesday he wasn't sure if the city ever acquired an appraisal of the building.
