SEBRING — The Avon Park Public Library celebrated the holidays with an open house on Tuesday that featured Lotela Gold, a local band, and plenty of subs, wraps, cookies and brownies for patrons to enjoy while they listened to holiday songs.
Approximately 75 guests, ranging in age from babies to seniors, attended the event. A mom danced with her daughter as the band played “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Feliz Navidad.” People munched on the delicious assortment of food as they moved and swayed to the festive sounds.
“It was wonderful, a very nice program,” Ed Raak said. Ed and his wife, Randi, enjoy going to the area libraries. In the winter, they travel to at least two local libraries each week.
“In my short, two months at the Avon Park Public Library, planning this event has definitely been a highlight,” Vikki Brown, librarian for Avon Park Public Library, said. “Bringing the community together at the library with free food and entertainment is the best way to celebrate the holidays.
“This spectacular event was brought to us by our Avon Park Friends of the Library,” she said.
“This lovely group of volunteers works every day, selling items that are old and new, which make great holiday gifts,” Brown said. “Proceeds from their fundraisers provide money for events like this holiday party and open house, along with all of our children’s activities and supplies for Saturday movies, among other things. I want to thank these volunteers, who are always in need of even more volunteers, and the band, Lotela Gold for a fabulous event.”
