AVON PARK — An Avon Park man was arrested for possession of m{span}ethylenedioxy-methamphetamine{/span}, commonly referred to as MDMA or ecstasy, and cannabis.
JDenny Edmond, also known as Cut Throat, 23, of Avon Park, was arrested by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, Dec. 22. Edmond was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana.
A Sheriff’s deputy, who was patrolling the area of Hal McRae Boulevard and South Delaney Avenue in Avon Park, observed a car parked in the back parking space on the west side of South Delaney Avenue. The deputy noted the amber parking lights were on and several people were inside the vehicle.
The deputy walked up to the vehicle to talk with the people, and he noticed the front seat passenger making movements toward the center console as if he were hiding something, the arrest report states.
The driver, JDenny Edmond, and three other passengers were asked to exit the vehicle because the deputy noticed the odor of burnt cannabis was coming from the vehicle. However, Edmond reportedly told the deputy he didn’t want to exit the vehicle and would just slide into the passenger seat.
The deputy saw Edmond was “clinching his legs together as if he were concealing something,” the report states. Edmond eventually exited the vehicle and three bags of a clear crystal-like substance and one bag of a green, leafy substance fell on the floor board on the driver’s side, the report states.
“These items clearly came from in between the suspect’s thighs, which were tightly clinched together,” the deputy reported.
The clear crystal-like substance field-tested positive for the presence of MDMA, and the green leafy substance field-tested positive for the presence of cannabis, according to authorities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.