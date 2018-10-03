AVON PARK — An Avon Park man reportedly stuffed his pockets with merchandise from the Avon Park Walmart, went to the restroom and removed the packaging. After he was taken to the Highlands County jail, detention officers discovered illegal drugs in his possession, according to authorities.
On Friday, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andrew Lee Holt, 31, of Avon Park. Holt was charged with petit theft from a merchant (second offense), removing packaging from merchandise, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug equipment.
A Walmart asset protection employee followed Holt around the store because he reportedly noticed him concealing items in his pants. The employee told the sheriff’s deputy that he removed the packaging before placing the items in his pants.
The arrest report states Holt entered the bathroom at the front of the store with the merchandise, but the deputy did not see merchandise in his hands when he exited the bathroom.
When Holt was searched, the deputy found a ScanDisk card and a pair of pruners valued at $24.02, the report states. The deputy asked Holt if he had any more stolen items or drugs in his possession, but Holt reportedly denied having additional items on him.
However, detention officers reportedly found 30 Alprazolam pills, plus some broken pieces, and another ScanDisk card in his possession. The report states, “A records check revealed Holt was previously convicted for retail theft from the Avon Park Walmart in 2012.”
