AVON PARK — An Avon Park man allegedly collected a deposit for a construction job, but he failed to complete the remodeling.
On Thursday, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sonny James Claitt, 46, of Avon Park. Claitt was charged with engaging in a contracting business without a license and grand theft of $5,000.
Claitt reportedly gave the victim a written proposal detailing the work on June 6, 2017. On the proposal it said, “above address work to be done is new walls, floor, painting, tileing [sic], remodeling porch, new doors, bathroom, remodel all rooms, no windows, plywood floors, drywall walls. Total budget of job is $7,500,” the report states.
The proposal also states, “$5,000 cash” was given the next day on June 7, 2017, and allegedly contained the names of both Claitt and the victim.
According to the victim, Claitt came to his home, ripped out several walls, dumped the debris in the backyard and never returned to finish the work even after the victim sent him a certified letter on Feb. 2, 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.