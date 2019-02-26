AVON PARK — Authorities say an Avon Park man allegedly broke into houses to steal items while the owners were present on two separate occasions — Dec. 14, 2018 and and Feb. 17. He also reportedly burglarized an unoccupied home on Dec. 17, 2018.
Gerardo Madrigal, 27, of Avon Park, was arrested by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 17 and Feb. 21.
He was arrested on Feb. 21 for the incidents that happened on Dec. 14 and Dec. 17 of 2018.
He was arrested on Feb. 17 for the incident that happened on that same day.
His charges for the Feb. 17 incident include burglary of an occupied dwelling while unarmed and petit theft, second degree.
His charges for the Dec. 17, 2018 incident include burglary of an unoccupied dwelling while unarmed, property damage over $200 but under $1,000, and grand theft of more than $300 but under $5,000.
His charges for the Dec. 14, 2018 incident are burglary of an occupied dwelling while unarmed and property damage over $200 but under $1,000.
On Feb. 17, Madrigal reportedly entered a residence through an unlocked back sliding glass door. He allegedly walked into the living room and removed the victim’s purse from the house.
When the victim walked into the living room and discovered her purse was missing, she walked out her door and approached the subject to ask him why he was on her property, the report states.
Madrigal reportedly told her that he was looking for his dog. When the victim asked about her purse, Madrigal allegedly pointed to her purse on the back porch.
The victim told Madrigal that she was reporting the incident to the Sheriff’s Office, and the defendant reportedly ran away.
According to the arrest report, the victim lost her change purse and money that was in it for a total loss of $80.
On Dec. 17, 2018 Madrigal reportedly caused several pry marks on the back door and the door to the victim’s bedroom. He allegedly removed several items from the residence valued at $800.
A neighbor saw Madrigal leaving the residence, the arrest report states. He reportedly walked to another residence and knocked on the front door, where he was caught on video surveillance.
On Dec. 14, 2018 Madrigal allegedly damaged a lock on a residence to gain entrance. However, the victim reportedly accosted Madrigal while he was inside her residence, so he left without taking any property. The victim took his photograph and recorded him, which helped with the arrest, the report states.
