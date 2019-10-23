By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — Thus far there is one applicant from Avon Park and 88 others who have applied to be the City of Avon Park’s next city manager.
The deadline set by the City Council for accepting applications is Nov. 15.
While last year’s previous city manager search was open to only Avon Park residents, which yielded a handful of applicants, there is much more work to do in reviewing about 30 applicants from Florida and many more across the country including Maine to California.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said Wednesday morning that he hadn’t seen the list of applicants yet.
“I anticipated there would be a very high number; I am glad to see so many applicants and hopefully we get even more,” he said. “The more applicants we receive the better chance we will have in finding the perfect fit for Avon Park and I look forward to the selection process.”
City administration provided Highlands News-Sun with a spreadsheet of the applicants, which included the city where they live and their “current role,” which is their job description, without listing the business or entity they are working for.
Thus far there are 11 applicants from Highlands County:
• Charles Lewis, Avon Park, United States Census Bureau.
• Mark Pflum, Lake Placid, president.
• Jonathan Melgar, Lake Placid, pump operator.
• Morgan Chill, Lake Placid, key holder
• Todd Tressler, Lake Placid, facility manager.
• Samantha Mish, Sebring, day care worker.
• Eric Bennett, Sebring, managing partner.
• Robert Polston, Sebring, operations manager
• Vicente Moore, Sebring, restaurant manager.
• Scott Perry, Sebring, operations manager (Lakeshore Mall).
• Alfredo Fúnez, Sebring, assistant manager trainee.
Applicants from in the Heartland area include:
• Jonathan Albert, Frostproof, vice mayor.
• Andrew Kozlove, Haines, technician.
• Neftali Feliciano, Lake Wales, production supervisor.
• Alexander Silfa, Lake Wales, stock clerk.
• Catherine Kelly, Winter Haven, business and marketing consultant
• Terrence Miceus, Winter Haven, assistant store manager
One applicant was listed with a current position of “city manager” — Lawrence Wade McNaul, West Liberty, Iowa.
A few of the long-distance applicants are:
• Brian Gegarian, Stockton, Calif., management analyst (elections manager).
• Payton Berens, San Diego, Calif. independent legal auditor.
• Scott Randall Cathedral City, Calif., serving as general manager.
• Carlo Pilgrim, Boothbay Harbor, Maine, administrator form of government.
