AVON PARK — The Avon Park Middle School eighth grader AVID students had a full day of activities recently at the annual college and career fair hosted by the Orlando Magic basketball team.
AVID students from across the state, including 33 from APMS, participated in the event at the Amway Center on Friday where they listened to AVID alumni share their experiences and how AVID has helped them with their successes. APMS Assistant Principal Danielle Lillpop said the AVID alumni speakers also shared information on the different college scholarships they received.
"That was really exciting for our kids to see that just regular students were getting large amounts of money," she said. "They talked about how AVID has helped them and encouraged them to stick with it."
Students received information and admission requirements from various Florida colleges at the college and career fair.
The colleges and universities at the event included: Florida State University, University of Central Florida, University of Florida, Full Sail University, Stetson University, Daytona State College, Florida A&M University and Florida Polytechnic University.
Lillpop said the students participated in a scavenger hunt, searching for artwork, in downtown Orlando.
Then it was time for basketball, with the Magic taking on the San Antonio Spurs.
AVID students from more than 25 schools attended the event.
Lillpop said the trip was funded through AVID student fundraising events and the school's AVID sponsor, Sevigny & Associates Eye Care.
The AVID program aims to close the opportunity gap and assist students with their preparation for college, careers and life.
