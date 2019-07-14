In this June 18, 2019, photo a man pulls a grocery cart as he walks in the rain past the stock ticker scroll board, showing a strong daily gain in the Dow Jones, outside Fidelity Investments in the Financial District of Boston. According to a survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, Americans are generally satisfied with their personal finances, but many lack confidence in their ability to afford retirement, an emergency expense or even their daily living costs.