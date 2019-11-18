AVON PARK — The City’s request for bids for maintenance/mowing of the Main Street Mall has been pulled with two councilmembers pushing for a more comprehensive landscaping plan and upkeep program for the mile-long historic feature of the City.
Councilman Stanley Spurlock said the Main Street Mall needs fertilization, pruning of the trees, planting of shrubs and annuals and maintenance of the sidewalks and none of that is in the bid for the mowing.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said she would like to see a master plan for the Mall and there are entities in the community that can do that and it was done at no charge several years ago.
“Right now I don’t see one single blooming plant on the Mall and I know that azaleas bloom,” she said. “Right now we don’t have anything that is growing out there that well and we have got a mile of it.”
She would rather see trees than see grass and maybe planter beds with azaleas and stuff that used to be there, Sutherland said.
Spurlock said there are Indian mounds of mulch all over.
Sutherland said they all had plants on them that have died that weren’t replaced when they died they were just replaced with mulch.
Sutherland said she agrees with Spurlock that the scope of work in the bid needs to be enhanced.
Sutherland asked if the City had received any bids yet?
Infrastucture Director Ronnie Jones replied “no.”
Sutherland said the City should not accept any bids until there is a master plan of what the Council want the Mall to look like.
The Mall needs more detail work and the Southside triangle needs the same because there are trees out there that have lassos lights that need to be removed and beautification efforts that City has been trying to do for Christmas.
Spurlock said about 15 trees were removed from the Mall. All up and down the Mall oak trees have been lost.
“We don’t need to go back and plant water oaks; we need to go back and plant live oaks,” he said. “When we take one out, why don’t we put one back.”
Mayor Garrett Anderson said the entire issue comes down to where the money going to come from, which was the problem during the budgeting time.
Sutherland said, she understands that, but if they are just going to be mowing without any other maintenance why don’t they just mulch the whole thing.
Many of the City workers who used to do some of the work on the Mall have been promoted to other positions, she said.
Anderson said there was an opportunity to generate more money that was shot down at the last budget hearing a few months; where is the money going to come from?
Months of meetings with a beautification committee with a company and people who wanted to volunteer, but it didn’t work out, he said. Maybe that can be revived, maybe it can’t.
Sutherland said, “Let’s find the right way to go about it rather that just hiring people to go out and do the same thing that has been done in the past because that isn’t working.”
If Anderson and his family paid city taxes, maybe he wouldn't be concerned where the money came from. But you have 9 501c non-profits spread out amongst the immediate family. You lobbied to exempt your families from paying and generating tax revenue for the city under your run for a council seat. Remember the fights with Deleon? Dear residents of AP, this is concerning and or hypocritical to say the least! Anderson should be exempt from any fiscal decisions regarding revenue and spending. Garrett, pay your fair share of city taxes and impact fees, or withdraw your vote due to you not being a tax payer! You have to pay to play, remember?
