AVON PARK — A settlement agreement has been reached between the City of Avon Park and a motorist who filed a negligence lawsuit against the city related to an accident with a city vehicle.
The crash involving a city Public Safety vehicle resulted in the plaintiff’s vehicle rolling over into a ditch.
The lawsuit was filed Jan. 3 in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court seeking damages in excess of $15,000.
A mediation session on Tuesday resulted in Avon Park settling the case with Ninoshka Esther Sala for $67,500, according to City Attorney Gerald Buhr, who was present at the mediation.
The settlement agreement would be presented to council at its meeting that night (Wednesday) and the attorney who represented the city will be present at the meeting, he said. The settlement payment would be covered by the city’s liability insurance.
The amended complaint that was filed Feb. 14, stated on Sept. 7, 2017 around 11:50 a.m. Sala was driving westbound on West Taunton Road at or near the intersection with Oleander Drive.
“Seth Allen Helhuth Henderson did so carelessly and negligently drive, manage, maintain and operate a motor vehicle so as to cause a strike to the vehicle driven by Sala,” the amended complaint states.
Sala sustained significant and permanent scarring or disfigurement, permanent injuries and severe injuries including head, neck, back, spine shoulders, arms, legs, knees joints, muscles, tendons, ligaments, nerves, soft tissues and body as a whole, the amended complaint states.
A Highlands News-Sun report from Sept. 8, 2017 states that a crash between an Avon Park Department of Public Safety vehicle and a car resulted in the car rolling over into a ditch.
The driver of the Public Safety vehicle was not inured. The driver of the car was taken to a hospital, but authorities said she did not appear to have life-threatening injuries, the news report stated.
Sala was being represented by the Tampa law firm Christopher Ligori & Associates.
The City of Avon Park was being represented by Thomas William Arnst of Kelly Kronenberg Attorneys at Law.
