AVON PARK — David Flowers, former county commissioner and new Avon Park city manager, had good news and bad news for Avon Park City Council Monday.
Among the bad news is the fact that Garbage Truck No. 5 broke down and needs a new transmission. He’s soliciting bids at this time, but he estimates it will cost somewhere in the neighborhood of $20,000.
That being the case, he has discontinued the practice of a previous city manager of having garbage trucks haul their loads to the Okeechobee County Landfill, which is a 67-72 mile, one-and-a half hour, one-way trip.
For now, city garbage truck drivers will take loads to the Highlands County Landfill.
“I am doing a comprehensive cost-benefit analysis to consider the discontinuation of driving to Okeechobee three times a day to dump our trash,” Flowers read from a prepared report. “I will have a recommendation for the next regular council meeting on the 28th.”
After Monday’s meeting, Flowers told the Highlands News-Sun that Highlands County’s landfill charges $20 more per ton than Okeechobee, but it’s a lot closer, he said, which should save overtime and gas money, as well as wear on the trucks.
He said the trucks only get seven miles to the gallon, and because Okeechobee landfill has a lot of capacity, it’s a popular one for many east coast communities.
With long lines, Avon Park drivers can sit for an hour, once there, Flowers said.
Close to hiring
Flowers said he is still looking for a human resources manager — he has had several good applicants — along with an organization chart with 14 positions.
“I don’t think I’ll need all 14 positions,” Flowers said.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland, noting that one city employee abruptly quit and another resigned, asked if Flowers would replace the public safety director.
“I have no intention of having a public safety director,” Flowers said, adding that he would present his preferred organizational chart at a future meeting.
Budget manager
One person he has brought in, on a part-time basis, is Rick Helms, formerly with Highlands County government both as a finance director and county administrator.
He will start Wednesday, Flowers said, working two days a week.
“I don’t think we could find a better budget manager,” Flowers said.
Awards
Flowers said the city got approval for a $971,500 Florida Job Growth Grant Fund award for the city’s Nucor project.
Also, through the Florida Small Cities Community Redevelopment Block Grant program, Avon Park got $750,000 to help residents with home renovation and replacement to make homes meet building code or become energy efficient.
Work could include new windows, air conditioners, floors, bathrooms, kitchens and accessibility ramps to make hours more safe and efficient.
Clam truck
To replace two worn-out, clam-style claw trucks that always need repairs, Flowers said he can piggyback on a Florida Sheriffs Association bid, trade in both old trucks and get a new Freightliner built by a vendor in Lake Wales for $128,311.
It would be ready in two months, saving the “maxed-out” repair budget, he said.
Sutherland said she likes how it’s well under the $170,000 budget for replacement.
New hours
Flowers will also change hours at Avon Park City Hall from the current 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. schedule to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., like other local government offices.
He said the current schedule creates a line of people at the doors every morning and no traffic at the end of the day, plus it leaves certain staff members to lock up at or after 6 p.m., which is after dark at this time of year.
The change will take effect Feb. 4, he said.
He said in his first week as city manager, City Hall saw 45 walk-in/appointments and 11 meetings.
There were also 211 phone calls.
“I think I got ‘em all,” Flowers joked.
Other business
Other basic information included:
• One water meter was installed.
• Permit work started for a 2-inch water main on North Olivia Drive.
• An 8-inch sewer main ruptured last Wednesday, which city crews repaired in three hours with no environmental impact.
• A permit received to increase capacity at Davis Citrus Road effluent ponds to between 850,000 and 1.5 million gallons.
• Paving project at or near done for North Central Avenue, with restriping taking place in a few weeks.
• Two pumps failed and were replaced at the Banyan Wood lift station.
• Crystal Lake lift station was cleaned and reset.
• Crews removed and rerouted 500 feet each of water main and sewer force main for the Sebring Parkway Phase 3 project.
• Sanitation crews removed debris, 176 tires and a tree blocking the Lake Avenue sidewalk, and took down holiday decorative lights.
• “No parking” signs were installed on the rights of way on Winthrop, Lake Avenue/County Road 17 and U.S. 27.
• Inmate crews worked three days, including cleanup and mowing at Lake Lotela boat ramp.
Avon Park Fire Department had 43 emergency calls in the last week, Flowers said:
• 39 medical calls.
• One residential gas leak.
• One shorted-out electrical panel.
• One car fire.
• One illegal burn.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said he would be fine with having the report placed in the packet versus having it read aloud, but all council members said they were impressed with the detail.
