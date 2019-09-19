By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — A 12-inch water main break Wednesday morning interrupted water service to much of the city prompting a boil water notice as crews worked on repairs.
City Manager David Flowers said the city started getting calls around 5:30 a.m. and the leak was located at East Lakeview Drive off of Memorial Drive.
The leak was isolated and the water was diverted around it so service could be restored, he said.
“We are under a boil water notice until further notice because we did have no pressure in some areas, which could have allowed some contaminants to get into the line,” Flowers said. “We will be testing throughout the city in the next few days until we get a clear report.”
A 12-inch main is pretty major, he said. A city work crew continued to work on it, but most areas had their water restored by noon.
School District Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said bottled water was brought in to all Avon Park schools — Avon Park High, Avon Park Middle and Avon, Park and Memorial elementary schools.
Water pressure was been inconsistent in the morning at the schools but seemed to be improving by mid-morning, he said. All of the water fountains were taped off so that they are not used.
The cafeteria is able to adjust by making sure any water used is boiled first, Lethbridge noted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.