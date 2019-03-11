SEBRING —On Friday, Avon Park Correctional Institute celebrated the graduation of the first Heel Together Academy, an eight-week program that teaches rescue dogs basic obedience.
Inmates gave glowing praise to APCI, Animal Services and Brook’s Dog Training Academy for helping them learn how to train dogs.
Inmate Duane Sparks thanked APCI for starting the program, and he thanked Lt. Clay Kinslow, from Animal Services for “giving us everything we needed and for coming out every week and giving us advice.”
Sparks said, “They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but that’s not true. Cassie learned new sills. I had to depend on others to teach me, and then I taught her. I learned patience. At times it was frustrating. There’s no magic wand to wave and ‘poof’ have an obedient dog.
“Cassie has become my best friend,” Sparks said. “I know we’ll miss each other.”
Inmate William Fountain said, “I’ve never been more rewarded than with saving the life of my dog Razor.” His obedient dog found a home with an APCI employee.
“Razor was the compound dog,” Fountain said. “Razor improved the morale of the whole compound. If there was someone that had a bad day, they could pet the dog, and it would put a smile on their face.”
Once a week trainer Brook Lefkowitz and Lt. Kinslow traveled to APCI. Lefkowitz taught the inmates how to train the dogs, and Kinslow provided support for the inmates and the officials at APCI.
While inmates help these rescue dogs, they are learning valuable skills in a high-demand trade. This program increases the chances of adoption for at-risk rescue dogs who have difficulty finding homes; it also increases the probability for inmates to be gainfully employed, especially since this population often has trouble finding jobs once released.
Ten inmates at Avon Park Correctional Institute spent eight weeks training five dogs. In two to three weeks, another eight-week program will begin, but this time seven dogs will be trained. Kinslow hopes to eventually bring this number to 12 dogs for each course.
Kinslow spent almost a year working to bring this program to APCI, and the fruits of his labor are paying off. When the dogs were first brought to APCI, one ran off while others tugged at leashes. During the graduation ceremony, a group of well-behaved dogs demonstrated their tricks for an appreciative crowd.
Each dog was trained by two inmates. If one inmate was busy, another inmate was there to care for the dog. The rescue dogs learned to walk on a leash, lay down, stay and come. They also mastered the difficult skill of leaving things alone. The command “leave it” is used to keep dogs away from an item that might hurt them, such as an owner’s medication.
Animal Services provided bedding, bowls, food, shampoo and all other items needed to train the dogs.
Dr. C. Tapley directed the educational component of the program at APCI. She helped the inmates work through a curriculum that would allow them to gain certification and show proof of their new skills.
PRIDE donated all the cleaning products for the program, and laundry stepped up to launder additional dog bedding and supplies.
Through the combined efforts of APCI, Animal Services and Brook’s Dog Training Academy, inmates will receive job training and dogs will find ‘furever’ homes.
